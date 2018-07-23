John McGuinness TT Winner DVD

108 minutes, PAL, Region Code: 0 All Regions,

Nobody knows more about what it takes to win at the Isle of Man TT Races than John McGuinness.

The 23-time winner has over two decades of experience when it comes to racing - and winning - on the 37.73mile public roads course.

As a team mate of Joey Dunlop John McGuinness learned from the very best and he’s raced against some of the biggest names in TT history including David Jefferies, Ian Hutchinson, Guy Martin and Bruce Anstey.

In this fascinating programme he sits down with sports journalist Dave Moore to talk about his wins, what makes a great racer and what makes riders take on the unique challenge of the most notorious race course in the World.

Includes special bonus features.