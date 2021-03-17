Kawasaki 250, 350 & 400 Triples (72 - 79) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: KH250 249cc 76 - 79KH400 400cc 76 - 79S1 250 249cc 72 - 73S1A 250 249cc 1973S1B 250 249cc 73 - 74S1C 250 249cc 75 - 76S2 350 346cc 71 - 73S3 400 400cc 1974S3A 400 400cc 75 - 76

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, August 31, 1988
Part Number: M134
ISBN: 9780856961342
KH250 249cc 76-79, KH400 400cc 76-79, S1 250 249cc 72-73, S1A 250 249cc 1973, S1B 250 249cc 73-74, S1C 250 249cc 75-76, S2 350 346cc 71-73, S3 400 400cc 1974, S3A 400 400cc 75-76

