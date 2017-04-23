Kawasaki Z1000, Z1000SX & Versys (10 to 16) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available),

Specific Information: ZX1000SX 1043cc 11 - 16Z1000 1043cc 10 - 16Versys 1000 1043cc 12 - 16

Dimensions: 270x210

Pages: 304

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, April 23, 2017

Part Number: M6377

ISBN: 9781785213779

