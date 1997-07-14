Kawasaki ZX600 (GPZ600R, GPX600R, Ninja 600R & RX) & ZX750 (GPX750R, Ninja 750R) Fours (85 - 97) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: ZX600A (GPZ600R) 592cc 85 - 90 UKZX600A (Ninja 600R) 592cc 85 - 87 USAZX600B (Ninja 600RX) 592cc 1987 USAZX600C (GPX600R) 592cc 88 - 96 UKZX600C (Ninja 600R) 592cc 88 - 97 USAZX750F (GPX750R) 748cc 87 - 91 UKZX750F (Ninja 750R) 748cc 87 - 90 USA
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, July 14, 1997
Part Number: M1780
ISBN: 9781785213069
