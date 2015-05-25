Kawasaki ZX636 (ZX-6R) and ZX600 (ZX-6RR) 2003- 2006 Haynes Workshop Manual

9781844257423
9781844257423
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
1.20 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
  • Kawasaki ZX636 (ZX-6R) and ZX600 (ZX-6RR) 2003- 2006 Haynes Workshop Manual
Description

Published by Haynes

Complete coverage of your Kawasaki ZX-6R (03 - 06), ZX600M (ZX-6RR) 599cc 2004, ZX600N (ZX-6RR) 599cc 05 - 06, ZX636B (ZX-6R) 636cc 03 - 04, ZX636C (ZX-6R) 636cc 05 - 06, Kawasaki ZX-6R (03 - 06)

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered: 

ZX600K (ZX-6RR) 599cc 2003
ZX600M (ZX-6RR) 599cc 2004
ZX600N (ZX-6RR) 599cc 05 - 06
ZX636B (ZX-6R) 636cc 03 - 04
ZX636C (ZX-6R) 636cc 05 - 06

M4742
270 x 210mm
352
9781785210136
1785210130
699414006670
Monday, 25 May, 2015
English
1844253880
HM2146
