Kawasaki ZX636 (ZX-6R) and ZX600 (ZX-6RR) 2003- 2006 Haynes Workshop Manual

Description
Published by Haynes
Complete coverage of your Kawasaki ZX-6R (03 - 06), ZX600M (ZX-6RR) 599cc 2004, ZX600N (ZX-6RR) 599cc 05 - 06, ZX636B (ZX-6R) 636cc 03 - 04, ZX636C (ZX-6R) 636cc 05 - 06, Kawasaki ZX-6R (03 - 06)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
- Clear and easy to follow page layout
- Full procedures written from hands-on experience
- Easy-to-follow photos
- Faultfinding information
- How to make special tools
- Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
