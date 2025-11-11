Keith Campbell - Australia's First Grand Prix World Champion (Don Cox, signed)

Description
Don Cox
Long-serving Australian motorcycle race historian Don Cox wrote his first published work in 1976 after being inspired by the Australian TT at Laverton and Australian Grand Prix at Bathurst. He became a contributor to Two Wheels in 1978. and was still writing tor the title when it closed in 2017. He continues to contribute to Australian Motorcycle News and
Classic Bike UK .
Don spent 1979 in Europe reporting on Australian international racers. He later co-authored Australian Motorcycle Heroes 1949-89 with Will Hagon and wrote The Aussies and 2NZ Blokes in 1997. His widely acclaimed self-published book Circus Life: Australian Motorcycle Racers In Europe In The 1950s was released in 2012
He worked with Darryl Flack on Race Across The Great Divide, and has contributed to Australian Motorcycle Year Bike Year, CAMS The Official History, Motocourse 50 Years of Moto Grand Prix, Racing Together - The History of the World Championship and The Immortals of Australian Motorcycle Racing
Additional Information
Book Title:
|
Keith Campbell - Australia's First Grand Prix World Champion
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2025
|
Pages:
|
288
|
Author:
|
Don Cox
|
