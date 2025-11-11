Keith Campbell - Australia's First Grand Prix World Champion (Don Cox, signed)

The extraordinary life of a true champion.

Keith Campbell was Australia's first Grand Prix World Champion on two or four wheels. In 1951 he left Melbourne when he was 19 to ride at the Isle of Man, financed by welding vacuum-cleaner bodies. He joined the fabled Continental Circus in 1953 and became a dashing private entrant before winning the 1957 World 350 Championship with Moto Guzzi.

Campbell had made history with a take-on-the-world mentality coupled with colonial grit wrapped in a universe of determination. He planned to return to Melbourne at the end of 1958 but never made it home

His epic story has now been told.

About the Author: