Kings Of The Road - 50 Cars That Drove Australia (Toby Hagon)

ISBN : 9781760558086

: 9781760558086 Format : Hardback

: Hardback Pub Date : 26/06/2018

: 26/06/2018 224 pages

Meet the Kings of the Road. These are the cars that drove Australia - the greatest, bravest, most iconic and inspired vehicles in our history.

Every one of them has a story to tell. From the first car manufactured in Australia to the 'beast' that started the feud between Holden and Ford. The first car to cross the Simpson Desert and a 12-tonne Bushmaster that carried our soldiers into war. The 'Kangaroo Chaser' inspired by a farmer's wife and named by Henry Ford himself. And the fastest, most powerful Aussie car of all.

Big rigs and pocket battleships. Tough cars for country roads. Versatile rides for city living. Road warriors and street machines. Tanks and trailblazers. Painted wagons and dream chariots. Super utes and concept cars. Legends of the track and even a few loveable lemons.

These cars revved the engines, captured the hearts and carried the dreams of Australians.

All hail the Kings of the Road!