Kings Of The Road - 50 Cars That Drove Australia (Toby Hagon)

Description

  • ISBN: 9781760558086
  • Format: Hardback
  • Pub Date: 26/06/2018
  • 224 pages

Meet the Kings of the Road. These are the cars that drove Australia - the greatest, bravest, most iconic and inspired vehicles in our history.

Every one of them has a story to tell. From the first car manufactured in Australia to the 'beast' that started the feud between Holden and Ford. The first car to cross the Simpson Desert and a 12-tonne Bushmaster that carried our soldiers into war. The 'Kangaroo Chaser' inspired by a farmer's wife and named by Henry Ford himself. And the fastest, most powerful Aussie car of all.

Big rigs and pocket battleships. Tough cars for country roads. Versatile rides for city living. Road warriors and street machines. Tanks and trailblazers. Painted wagons and dream chariots. Super utes and concept cars. Legends of the track and even a few loveable lemons.

These cars revved the engines, captured the hearts and carried the dreams of Australians.

All hail the Kings of the Road!

AUTHOR INFORMATION

Toby Hagon is a former motoring editor at Fairfax Media and a valued contributor to leading motoring publications including drive.com.au, Wheels and 4x4 Australia. He is a regular on ABC radio and writes reviews for the Qantas inflight magazine. Along with his father, Will Hagon, Toby was the author of the bestselling Holden: Our Car (Pan Macmillan, 2016). Bruce Newton has been writing about cars, motorcycles and motorsport for more than 30 years. He has been the editor of Auto Action twice, the editor of Which Car and the Managing Editor of the respected automotive industry bible, GoAuto. Happily freelancing for 12 years, he is currently retained by motoring.com.au and is a long-time contributor to Wheels magazine.
