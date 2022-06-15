Klementaski Himself, Portfolio Edition (Numbered, Signed limited Edition, Louis Klementaski 1998)

  Klementaski Himself, Portfolio Edition (Numbered, Signed limited Edition, Louis Klementaski 1998) (9780952300953)
2nd hand book in excellent condition.

Limited to 300 numbered copies of Klemantaski Himself, signed by the author, together with a limited edition of numbered and signed copies of a portfolio featuring 70 of the author’s favourite photographs, each individually tipped in. The two volumes are presented together in a slipcase.

Klementaski Himself - The Memoirs of Louis Klementaski, Portfolio Edition (Numbered, Signed limited Edition, )

 

Book Title:
Klementaski Himself, Portfolio Edition
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1998
Author:
Louis Klementaski
