Kymco Agility (05-15) and Super 8 (07-15) Scooters Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Specific Information: Agility 50 05-15, Agility RS50 09-15, Agility City 08-15, Agility 125 05-15, Agility RS125 09-15, Agility City 125 08-15, Super 8 50 07-15, Super 8 125 07-15
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Part Number: M6034
ISBN: 9781785210341
