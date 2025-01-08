Lamborghini Diablo (Supercars)

The story of the Diablo, the heir to the Countach, the Lamborghini supercar par excellence of the 1990s, the car that took the company from an artisan dimension to one verging on the industrial, so much so as to be the company's first model available in two bodywork variants. This was the car that single-handedly made it through the marque's darkest periods, succeeding in sustaining the company and keeping it alive. This was also the car that was born out of the inventiveness of Luigi Marmiroli and the art of Marcello Gandini, a car that was refined over time so that it always remained close to the changing tastes of its clientele.

This book traces the model's technical and industrial genesis, giving voice to several of the protagonists of the time, while also presenting the road tests dedicated to the Diablo by the Italian monthly Quattroruote.