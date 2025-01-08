Giorgio NADA Editore

Lamborghini Diablo (Supercars)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879119412
UPC:
9788879119412
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$150.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The story of the Diablo, the heir to the Countach, the Lamborghini supercar par excellence of the 1990s, the car that took the company from an artisan dimension to one verging on the industrial, so much so as to be the company's first model available in two bodywork variants. This was the car that single-handedly made it through the marque's darkest periods, succeeding in sustaining the company and keeping it alive. This was also the car that was born out of the inventiveness of Luigi Marmiroli and the art of Marcello Gandini, a car that was refined over time so that it always remained close to the changing tastes of its clientele.

This book traces the model's technical and industrial genesis, giving voice to several of the protagonists of the time, while also presenting the road tests dedicated to the Diablo by the Italian monthly Quattroruote.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Lamborghini Diablo (Supercars)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
168
Author:
Francesco Patti
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Lamborghini Countach (Supercars)
Add to Cart

Lamborghini Countach (Supercars)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$120.00
The Lamborghini Countach: a remarkable supercar, a car of extreme and timeless appeal is the protagonist of this new monograph. The book opens with the long period of gestation in which Marcello...
Out of stock
Lamborghini Supercars 50 Years - front

Lamborghini Supercars 50 Years

Motorbooks

$109.95
By, Stuart Codling - Photography by James Mann Foreword by Fabio Lamborghini - Hardbound, 1st Edition 2015, ISBN: 9780760347959 - From the groundbreaking Muira to today's Supercars ! Nearly 50...
Lamborghini Supercars From Sant'Agata Lamborghini Supercars From Sant'Agata
Add to Cart

Lamborghini Supercars From Sant'Agata

Haynes

$150.00
By: Anthony Pritchard . Ferruccio Lamborghini, an immensely successful Italian industrialist, built a new factory, employed some of Italy's most talented automobile engineers and sired the...
Out of stock
Lamborghini Diablo - Automobilia

Lamborghini Diablo - Automobilia

Automobilia

$95.00
Author: Stephano Pasini, Hardbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9788885880368, First Edition, 1991, Italian / English / French Text**Slight damage to front cover and upper spine**
On Sale
Lamborghini Diablo DVD Lamborghini Diablo DVD
Add to Cart

Lamborghini Diablo DVD

Duke Video

Now: $30.00
Was: $49.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: DMDVD3029   Barcode: 5017559030292   DMDVD3029 Release Date: 2004 Minutes: 55    
Lamborghini Diablo - The Complete Story
Add to Cart

Lamborghini Diablo - The Complete Story

Crowood

$95.00
This book examines the Diablo in detail, starting with Ferruccio Lamborghini’s objectives for his eponymous supercar company and his diktat that it eschew racing, which would go on to heavily...