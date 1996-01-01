Land Rover Design - 70 years Of Success (Nick Hull)

Features

• Formerly unpublished photos of design sketches and prototype models

• In-depth interviews with Land Rover designers past and present

• The birth of the Land Rover and the arrival of David Bache

• Range Rover Velar development 1967-70

• 1970s and 1980s stillborn ideas - SD5, Llama and Challenger

• Complete list of Land Rover project codes and a Design Glossary

• P38A Range Rover and Drayton Road studio

• BMW take control in 1990s: Freelander and L322 Range Rover

• The Ford years: Range Stormer concept, Freelander 2, Discovery 3

• The arrival of Gerry McGovern and Tata: Range Rover Evoque and Velar

Description

A landmark new history from design journalist Nick Hull, Land Rover Design – 70 years of Success offers a detailed insight to the company's design story, from the early days of Land Rover in Solihull to the latest generation of the Range Rover Velar in 2018. It is a fitting tribute to the spirit and ethos of Land Rover design and engineering.

Synopsis

A landmark new history from design journalist Nick Hull, Land Rover Design – 70 years of Success offers a detailed insight to the company's design story, from the early days of Land Rover in Solihull to the latest generation of the Range Rover Velar in 2018.

The Land Rover was born from a desperate need by the Rover Company to develop a stop-gap model to provide cashflow in the post-war years. The original aim of a simple 4x4 agricultural tool soon developed into a multi-purpose vehicle that became the mainstay of the British Army and produced numerous offshoots for the emergency services, police, forestry and aid agencies worldwide.

This book details the personalities involved in the various projects since the late 1940s up to today: the designers, modellers and studio engineers. It charts the development of Land Rover and Range Rover projects in the UK, particularly those designed in the Gaydon studio that opened in 1996, and is still a key part of JLR’s design resource. From the early days of chalk drawings and wooden models to today’s digital renderings and milled clays for the latest Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover’s designers and technicians have never been short of creativity. This book tells their story, in their own words, and is a fitting tribute to the spirit and ethos of Land Rover design and engineering.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1948-2018



Models Covered:

Land Rovers and Range Rovers:

Land Rover Series I 1948-58

Road Rover 1952-1958

Land Rover Series II 1958-61

Land Rover Series IIA 1961-71

Land Rover 109in Forward Control 1962-66

Range Rover 1970-1996

Land Rover Series III 1971-85

Land Rover One Ten 1983-90

Land Rover Ninety 1984-90

Land Rover Discovery Series 1 1989-1998

Land Rover Defender 90 1990-2016

Land Rover Defender 110 1990-2016

Land Rover Defender 130 1990-2016

Range Rover P38A 1994-2001

Land Rover Freelander 1 1997-2006

Land Rover Discovery Series 2 1998-2004

Range Rover L322 2001-2012

Land Rover Discovery Series 3 2004-2009

Range Stormer concept 2004

Range Rover Sport L320 2005-2013

Land Rover Freelander LR2 2006-2014

Land Rover LRX concept 2009

Land Rover Discovery Series 4 2009-2016

Range Rover Evoque 2011- current

Land Rover DC 100 concept 2011

Range Rover L405 2012- current

Range Rover Sport L494 2013- current

Land Rover Discovery Vision concept 2014

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2014- current

Land Rover Discovery Series 5 2016- current

Range Rover Velar 2017 – current