Land Rover Discovery Series II 1998 to 2004 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from the author’s years of Land Rover Discovery ownership, learn how to spot a bad car quickly and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Synopsis

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from James Taylor’s years of experience with the Land Rover Discovery, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Series II Discovery at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Land Rover community, to whether a Series II Discovery will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the right Discovery for you.