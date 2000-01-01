Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor)

hardcover book by james Taylor, ISBN: 9781787112445, published in 2018, 144 pages

This book tells the story of the use of Land Rovers by the emergency services over a period of nearly 70 years. Examples of the major conversions for Fire, Police and Ambulance use are featured, showing how the different types have been adapted for these specialist roles.

Synopsis

An historic and nostalgic look at the role of the Land Rover in the emergency services over the last 70 years. Land Rover products have been used by the emergency services almost from the moment the first model left the factory in 1948. The agility and size of these vehicles made them an immediate hit with fire services, where they initially became popular as factory fire tenders. Police forces were also attracted by the cross-country ability and versatility of Land Rovers, especially outside Britain, and, when long-wheelbase models provided extra space, they also became favourites for ambulance conversions.

Some emergency-service conversions required very little adaptation, and were carried out in the workshops of the end-users. Others – such as six-wheel Range Rover fire tenders – required major alterations from the factory-standard vehicle. Meanwhile, specialist companies developed dedicated ambulance and fire tender bodywork, creating a fascinating variety of body types.

The vehicles featured in this book illustrate the versatility and adaptability of Land Rovers and their more modern SUV siblings.

This book will interest Land Rover enthusiasts and emergency-vehicle enthusiasts alike, with evocative photographs that illustrate both historic vehicles and more recent vehicles in action.