Land Rover Forward Controls

Description

Designed to provide a greater load capacity within the successful Land Rover range, the Forward Control models were also adapted for a variety of other uses, including for the emergency services and the military. In this unique book, Rover and Land Rover expert James Taylor provides a comprehensive view of all the different models and variations of these versatile vehicles. These include the 109 and 110 models, the military 101 1 tonne, the Spanish Santana 1300 and 2000 models and the less well-known 112/120 and Llama prototypes.

Featuring archive Land Rover illustrations as well as photographs from the author’s own collection, this is an essential guide to a special range of Land Rover vehicles.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Land Rover Forward Controls
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
96
Author:
James Taylor
