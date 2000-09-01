Le Mans 2000-09 - The Official History of the World's Greatest Motor Race

Officially licensed with the ACO, the organisers of the annual Le Mans 24 Hours race, this authoritative book is the eighth title in Evro’s acclaimed decade-by-decade coverage of the world’s greatest motor race.

As described by Motor Sport magazine, this multi-volume set covering every race since 1923 is ‘one of the modern age’s finest reference series’. Each year is exhaustively covered in magnificent photographs, a detailed and insightful commentary, and full results data. Written and photographed by an aficionado of Le Mans in the modern era, this latest instalment covering Audi’s decade of supremacy will be treasured by all enthusiasts of sports-car racing.

- Highly detailed year-by-year coverage of the decade’s ten races, giving around 40 pages of information and photographs for each year.



- Despite being dominated by one manufacturer — Audi took overall victory in eight of the ten races — Le Mans in the 2000s was as compelling as ever, with full grids providing a superb blend of extensive manufacturer interest, impressive privateer involvement and intriguing oddball projects.



- Official status for the book provides special features, including comprehensive statistics extracted from ACO records and reproduction of each year’s full-colour race poster artwork.



- A legendary driver emerged as the new ‘Mr Le Mans’ in this decade: Tom Kristensen won seven of the ten races (six with Audi, one with Bentley).



- Complete data for each year includes technical regulations, entry list, circuit changes, hour-by-hour lap chart, full results and category awards.



- Technical developments receive attention, most notably the emergence of turbo-diesel power in the second half of the decade, resulting in four wins (three for Audi, one for Peugeot).