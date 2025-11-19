ETAI

Le Mans 2025 Yearbook - 93rd edition

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9782385140984
UPC:
9782385140984
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout

expected late November

$195.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

With eight manufacturers competing in the premier class, the spectacle offered by the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le  Mans promised to be epic – and it was! The 332,000 spectators present – a record – were not mistaken, with the highlight being a Ferrari v. Porsche duel that kept them on the edge of their seats until the very end. Ultimately, the Italian manufacturer secured its twelfth victory at Le Mans, the third on the bounce. But after the no. 51 in 2023 and the no. 50 in 2024, it was the no. 83 499P entered privately by AF Corse that won thanks to Briton Phil Hanson, Chinese driver Yifei Ye and Pole Robert Kubica. Hero of this 93rd edition, the latter has come the full circle as he was on the verge of joining Ferrari in Formula 1 before being the victim of a terrible rally accident, which left him with a seriously-damaged right arm/hand. An exploit that will remain in the annals. Second overall, Porsche consoled itself with a second consecutive success in LMGT3 thanks to the 911  GT3  R entered by Manthey 1st Phorm for Richard Lietz, Ryan Hardwick and Riccardo Pera. In LMP2, Inter Europol Competition regained its title thanks to Jakub Åšmiechowski, Tom Dillmann and Nick Yelloly, while AO Racing by TF swept the board on the LMP2 Pro/Am podium with its trio of PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz and Dane Cameron. A raft of stories told to you in the 304 pages and over 700 photos in this book.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Le Mans 2025 Yearbook: 93rd edition
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
n/a
Author:
Various
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Le Mans 2024 Yearbook - 92nd edition
Add to Cart

Le Mans 2024 Yearbook - 92nd edition

ETAI

$195.00
Foreword by Zinedine Zidane Billed as even more epic than its centenary year, the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sold out in just 48 hours, several months ahead of schedule. With 329,000...
Out of stock
Le Mans 2023 Yearbook - 91st edition 100 Years Le Mans 2023 Yearbook - 91st edition 100 Years

Le Mans 2023 Yearbook - 91st edition 100 Years

ETAI

$200.00
World famous, the 24 Hours of Le Mans race attracts competitors from France of course, but also from all over Europe, the United States, Japan, Venezuela, China, Brazil… It is for this reason that...
Out of stock
Le Mans 24 Hours 2016 Official Yearbook Le Mans 24 Hours 2016 Official Yearbook

Le Mans 24 Hours 2016 Official Yearbook

ETAI

$129.95
English Edition, Author: Jean-Marc Teissedre, ISBN: 9791028301439, Hardcover, Published in 2016, Annual Even before the 84th Le Mans 24-Hours race began, it was already assured of an exceptional...
Out of stock
On Sale
Le Mans 24 Hours 2015 Yearbook - front Le Mans 24 Hours 2015 Yearbook - back

Le Mans 24 Hours 2015 Official Yearbook

Group C

Now: $105.00
Was: $139.95
Authors: Jean-Marc Teissedre, Alain Bienvenu, Christian Moity, Hardbound, English Edition, ISBN: 9791028300807 1st Edition, November 2015 In more ways than one the 83rd Le Mans 24 Hours left its...