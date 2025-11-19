Le Mans 2025 Yearbook - 93rd edition

With eight manufacturers competing in the premier class, the spectacle offered by the 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans promised to be epic – and it was! The 332,000 spectators present – a record – were not mistaken, with the highlight being a Ferrari v. Porsche duel that kept them on the edge of their seats until the very end. Ultimately, the Italian manufacturer secured its twelfth victory at Le Mans, the third on the bounce. But after the no. 51 in 2023 and the no. 50 in 2024, it was the no. 83 499P entered privately by AF Corse that won thanks to Briton Phil Hanson, Chinese driver Yifei Ye and Pole Robert Kubica. Hero of this 93rd edition, the latter has come the full circle as he was on the verge of joining Ferrari in Formula 1 before being the victim of a terrible rally accident, which left him with a seriously-damaged right arm/hand. An exploit that will remain in the annals. Second overall, Porsche consoled itself with a second consecutive success in LMGT3 thanks to the 911 GT3 R entered by Manthey 1st Phorm for Richard Lietz, Ryan Hardwick and Riccardo Pera. In LMP2, Inter Europol Competition regained its title thanks to Jakub Åšmiechowski, Tom Dillmann and Nick Yelloly, while AO Racing by TF swept the board on the LMP2 Pro/Am podium with its trio of PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz and Dane Cameron. A raft of stories told to you in the 304 pages and over 700 photos in this book.