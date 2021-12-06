Le Mans 24 Hours 2021 Official Review DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
5017559120597
UPC:
5017559120597
MPN:
5017559120597
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

PAL, Region code: 0 all regions, 238 minutes

The 2021 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans saw the introduction of the new "Hypercar" class, pitting Toyota Gazoo Racing's GR010 hybrid against conventionally-powered Alpine and Glickenhaus cars.

Alongside the hypercars there was a full-grid of 25 LMP2 cars, 8 LM GTEPro and 23 LMGTE Am cars.

The shift of dates to August meant the weather may well play more of a part than in June, but with a full testing schedule already completed and the grid bursting with talent, there was every chance of a thrilling race, right down to the last few laps.

As always Duke is producing a 4-hour-long official review featuring the excellent Radio Le Mans commentary and as much racing content as possible. 

The official review is the best distillation of the 24-hour race, without losing any of the drama, atmosphere and excitement. 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Format:
DVD
Movie/TV Title:
Le Mans 24 Hours 2021 Official Review DVD
View AllClose

Related Products

`- Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Review DVD
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Duke Marketing, PAL Format 0 "All Regions" DMDVD 3746, Code: 5017559130022, Running Time 240 Minutes, September, 2017 The Official Review of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans  The 2017...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review DVD
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
PAL, 237 minutes, 0 all regions,  2018 was the year Fernando Alonso helped bring Toyota their first ever win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and joined an exclusive club of drivers who have won the...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review DVD (5017559132996)
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Toyota’s unique brand of luck came to the fore once again at the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although the race finished with a 1-2 for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, the finishing...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review Blu-ray (5017559133009)
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review Blu-ray

Duke Video

$59.95
Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review Blu-ray 5017559133009   Toyota’s unique brand of luck came to the fore once again at the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although the race...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2020 Official Review DVD (5017559133986)
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2020 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
The 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans provided a beacon of entertainment in a year that saw so much upset and gloom. Although there were no spectators on hand to enjoy the annual endurance...