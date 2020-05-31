Le Mans 24 Hours - The Complete Story Of The World's Most Famous Race

Description

Author: Brian Laban, Hardcover 258 Pages, ISBN: 9781852279714, First Edition 2001

Since 1923, for one long weekend each year in the early summer, the eyes of the motor racing world have focused on a small town in north-western France. It is a town whose name has become synonymous with the race that takes place annually on its outskirts. The Grand Prix d'Endurance de Vingt-Quatre Heures du Mans, the 24 hours of Le Mans. Le Mans is a race where tactics and experience can prove to be every bit as important as absolute speed - a contest which is never over until the flag finally falls on Sunday afternoon, after 24 knife-edged hours of racing. After more than 3000 miles of racing, the winning margin has sometimes been as little as 20 metres. This book presents the story of the race. Over 250 photographs, many previously unpublished, capture the special atmosphere before, during and after the 24 hours of the competition. Through the text and interviews with key Le Mans figures, including Jacky Ickx, Derek Bell and Stirling Moss, the author tells the full story of the races, the personalities, the teams and the technology behind the greatest sports car race in the world.

