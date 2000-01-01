Leica and Zagato Europe Collectibles (Piotr Degler)

Description

Hardcover, ISBN: 9783667113894, Published in 2018, 192 pages

“Leica and Zagato – Europe Collectibles” is the second book of a fascinating trilogy conceived by Zagato (1919) and Leica Camera AG (1914). The three books, right from the start were not conceived as pure motoring publications. They aim to create a fantastic trip through three Continents and their most characteristic aspects combining 33 Zagato collectibles models of its entire history with the technology and massive quality of Leica Camera AG’s products. This second stage under the heading “from dusk to dawn” tackles the “agorà” theme photographing the cars with the backdrop of some signi cant European architecture.

