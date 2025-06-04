Amberley Books

Leyland Lorries

Description

The origins of Leyland lorries are found in steam wagon manufacture in the town of Leyland, Lancashire. The manufacturer, then known as the Lancashire Steam Motor Company, was established in 1884. By 1904 the first petrol-engined lorry was built and in 1907 the company name was changed to Leyland Motors Limited. Leyland produced a range of vehicles over the following decades, from steam wagons and petrol-engined lorries to bus and, eventually, eight-wheeled lorries. The postwar years saw a series of mergers and acquisitions, including the eventual merger with the British Motor Corporation in the late 1960s, which lead to the creation of British Leyland. For the enthusiast, Leyland produced a wide range of vehicles over the years for both the domestic and international market. Lavishly illustrated with an array of rare and unpublished photographs, Leyland Lorries is the perfect companion for anyone wanting to learn more of the Leyland story.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Leyland Lorries
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2017
Pages:
96
Author:
Bill Reid
