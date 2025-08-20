Life in Ferrari Red (English & French Language)

The ultimate volume on Ferrari production enhanced by the artistic photos of Christian Martin. Immerse yourself in a visual journey through legendary Ferrari models: 250 GTO, Testarossa, F40 and more.

This exceptional work on Ferrari fuses art, automobile photography and a catalogue raisonné. It offers a captivating journey through legendary Ferrari models, such as the 250 GTO, the Testarossa, the F40, the Enzo, and the 458 Italia. You will also discover rare treasures, including the Ferrari P4/5, a unique creation by Battista Pininfarina.

Christian Martin sublimates each model with photos that capture speed, elegance and sensuality. His photos pay homage to the vision of Enzo Ferrari, where each curve of the bodywork evokes movement and power. The legendary Ferrari models appear here in their best light, revealing a timeless aesthetic.

This book goes beyond a simple automobile collection. It is a visual and emotional immersion in the world of the prancing horse. Page after page, it celebrates the mechanical treasures that continue to fascinate generations of enthusiasts. A unique experience where art and speed meet to offer a vibrant tribute to Ferrari.



Text in English and French