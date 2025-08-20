Life in Ferrari Red (English & French Language)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9782487507036
UPC:
9782487507036
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$285.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The ultimate volume on Ferrari production enhanced by the artistic photos of Christian Martin. Immerse yourself in a visual journey through legendary Ferrari models: 250 GTO, Testarossa, F40 and more.

This exceptional work on Ferrari fuses art, automobile photography and a catalogue raisonné. It offers a captivating journey through legendary Ferrari models, such as the 250 GTO, the Testarossa, the F40, the Enzo, and the 458 Italia. You will also discover rare treasures, including the Ferrari P4/5, a unique creation by Battista Pininfarina.

Christian Martin sublimates each model with photos that capture speed, elegance and sensuality. His photos pay homage to the vision of Enzo Ferrari, where each curve of the bodywork evokes movement and power. The legendary Ferrari models appear here in their best light, revealing a timeless aesthetic.

 

This book goes beyond a simple automobile collection. It is a visual and emotional immersion in the world of the prancing horse. Page after page, it celebrates the mechanical treasures that continue to fascinate generations of enthusiasts. A unique experience where art and speed meet to offer a vibrant tribute to Ferrari.

 


The ultimate volume on Ferrari production enhanced by the artistic photos of Christian Martin


This exceptional work on Ferrari fuses art, automobile photography and catalogue raisonné


Featuring legendary Ferrari models, such as the legendary 250 GTO, the Testarossa, the F40, the Enzo, and the 458 Italia. You will also discover rare treasures, including the Ferrari P4/5, a unique creation by Pininfarina


Christian Martin's photos pay homage to the vision of Enzo Ferrari, where each curve of the bodywork evokes movement and power


Text in English and French

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Life in Ferrari Red
Language:
English, French
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
300
Author:
Christian Martin & Jean-Marc Thevenet
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Enzo Ferrari A Life Enzo Ferrari A Life Back Cover
Add to Cart

Enzo Ferrari A Life

Random House

$39.95
Author: Richard Williams, ISBN 9780224059862, Paperback, 337 pages,  For tens of millions of people around the world, a single name evokes the world of speed - Enzo Ferrari. Today's Formula One...
Forghieri on Ferrari
Add to Cart

Forghieri on Ferrari (English Edition)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$189.95
ISBN: 9788879115650, Author: Forghieri M and Buzzonetti, Hardbound, 303 Pages, 1st English Languge Edition Published 2013 Many of the Ferrari single seaters and sports racers that won world...
Out of stock
Mercedes (English, French &amp; German Text) Mercedes (English, French &amp; German Text)

Mercedes (English, French and German Text)

$49.95
By: ASchlegelmilch, Lehbrink, Osterroth . There's no doubt about it, the Mercedes star burns the brightest in the galaxy of car marques. The company has been making motoring history and outstanding...