Lions Drag Strip 1955-1972 (Lou Hart)

Hot rodders and the "drag" cars that they raced in unsanctioned exhibitions had become a nuisance with law enforcement in Los Angeles, California. So, in an effort to make racing safer, C. J. "Pappy" Hart (Santa Ana Drag Strip founder), Norris Poulson (Los Angeles mayor), John Chadwick (Wilmington Lions Club member), and others collaborated to create the world-famous, Lions Associated Drag Strip. With an approved proposal, shovels sunk into the sand in August of 1955 in Wilmington, California, christening the birth of the world's greatest drag strip.

Mickey Thompson was hired to operate Lions Drag Strip (also known as "The Beach"), quickly turning it into Southern California's wildest venue to watch drag racing. Innovations, including staging lights, track lighting for night racing, and concession stands, made Lions Drag Strip the place to be.

The world's greatest drag racers, such as Jack Chrisman, Tom McEwen, Art Chrisman, Don Prudhomme, Chris Karamesines, Connie Kalitta, and Don Garlits, as well as a cast of thousands descended upon Lions Drag Strip for exhibition and match racing. Fabled East versus West showdowns, Fuel Altereds, Funny Cars, and Jet cars broke attendance records and set national records throughout the 1960s. In addition, thrill-seeker Evel Knievel leaped over 13 cars at Lions Drag Strip to the excitement of 14,000 fans in December 1970.

Sadly, Lions Drag Strip closed on December 3, 1972, due to being valued as industrial real estate and the approaching urban sprawl.

Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum volunteer Lou Hart brings forth this year-by-year illustrated history of Lions Drag Strip's most memorable events with never-before-seen images in Lions Drag Strip: 1955-1972!