Lotus 2+2s Elan, Elite, Eclat, Excel and Evora (Matt Younger, Mike Younger)

This engaging book follows the history of the Lotus 2+2 coupés from the Elan through to the Evora. The authors cover the Elan model history from start to finish of the range with details of the changes made through the years. They then follow the developments of the Elite through the Eclat to the Excel, including coverage of the attempt to break into the ‘executive’ market. The book finishes with the development and history of the Evora, including coverage of the return of Lotus to racing and the creation of its fastest production car ever with the Evora 430GT.

The book also includes a buyer’s guide with details of what to look out for on each model and where to find replacement parts, along with estimates of time needed to complete restorations.

Complete with original photography and tips and advice for current and potential owners, this book is a must for all Lotus fans.

Book ISBN 9781445682532

Book Format Paperback

pages 96 pages

Publication Date 15 Oct 2018

Height 234

Width 165

Illustrations 70