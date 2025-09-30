Veloce Publishing

Lotus Cars 1952 to 2024 - A Pictorial History

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781836440109
UPC:
9781836440109
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

A visual celebration of Lotus' iconic road cars -- from the first Lotus VI to the Evora supercar

This compact and richly illustrated book is part of the popular A Pictorial History series and charts the full journey of Lotus road cars from 1952 through to 2024. Enthusiasts, collectors, and motorsport fans will discover a chronicle of innovation, style, and pure driving excitement that only Lotus can deliver.

From the lightweight brilliance of the Lotus Seven to the exotic Esprit and modern Evora, each model is examined with rare and previously unpublished photographs, capturing the elegance and engineering genius of the marque. Author Matthew Vale -- a recognised expert on Lotus -- brings his extensive knowledge and passion to his sixth Lotus title, offering clear insight into the brand's heritage and technical evolution.

The book also explores how Lotus' racing pedigree shaped its road cars, resulting in vehicles that deliver exceptional handling and performance.

Whether you're a seasoned Lotus devotee or new to the marque, this compact visual history is a must-have addition to your automotive library.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Lotus Cars 1952 to 2024 - A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
112
Author:
Matthew Vale
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

MG Cars 1930 to 2006 - A Pictorial History
Add to Cart

MG Cars 1930 to 2006 - A Pictorial History

Veloce Publishing

$55.00
A comprehensive pictorial history of all MG cars that were produced from 1930 up to those in production in 2006 when the Rover group collapsed. This is the 'go-to' reference book if you want to...
SAAB Cars 1949 to 2011 - A Pictorial History
Add to Cart

SAAB Cars 1949 to 2011 - A Pictorial History

Veloce Publishing

$60.00
More than a dozen years after the last cars rolled off the production lines in Trollhättan, Saab still commands a keen following among car enthusiasts around the world. During the 60 years of its...
Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)
Add to Cart

Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)

Veloce Publishing

$55.00
Each Volvo model (1945-1995) has been painstakingly researched detailing body derivatives, production changes, technical information and hundreds of photos and diagrams, plus how the ever-changing...
Out of stock
Vauxhall Cars - 1945 to 1995 (A Pictorial History)

Vauxhall Cars - 1945 to 1995 (A Pictorial History)

Veloce Publishing

$39.95
A comprehensive pictorial history of all Vauxhall cars produced from 1945 up to and including models in production in 1995. This really is the ‘go-to’ publication if you need to compare your Vivas,...