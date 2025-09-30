Lotus Cars 1952 to 2024 - A Pictorial History

A visual celebration of Lotus' iconic road cars -- from the first Lotus VI to the Evora supercar

This compact and richly illustrated book is part of the popular A Pictorial History series and charts the full journey of Lotus road cars from 1952 through to 2024. Enthusiasts, collectors, and motorsport fans will discover a chronicle of innovation, style, and pure driving excitement that only Lotus can deliver.

From the lightweight brilliance of the Lotus Seven to the exotic Esprit and modern Evora, each model is examined with rare and previously unpublished photographs, capturing the elegance and engineering genius of the marque. Author Matthew Vale -- a recognised expert on Lotus -- brings his extensive knowledge and passion to his sixth Lotus title, offering clear insight into the brand's heritage and technical evolution.

The book also explores how Lotus' racing pedigree shaped its road cars, resulting in vehicles that deliver exceptional handling and performance.

Whether you're a seasoned Lotus devotee or new to the marque, this compact visual history is a must-have addition to your automotive library.