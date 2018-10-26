Lotus Europa S1, S2, Twin-cam & Special 1966 to 1975- The Essential Buyer's Guide

Lotus Europa: S1, S2, Twin-cam & Special 1966 to 1975

By Matthew Vale

Paperback • 19.5x13.9cm • 64 pages • 95 pictures

ISBN: 978-1-787112-87-2



Download Sample PDF Chapter Titles Sample Text

The downloadable sample PDF requires the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to be installed on your computer.

Features

• Written by an enthusiast with many years experience of working on and writing about classic Lotuses

• Pictures of example cars used to illustrate guidance

• All mechanical, bodywork, chassis and interior aspects covered

• Common non-standard features covered

• Model evolution and all different versions described

• Guidance on checking paperwork

• Costs of ownership considered

• Maintenance and restoration advice

• All the help you need to purchase a great example

• Contact details for Lotus clubs and suppliers

Description

If you are interested in buying a Lotus Europa, this book will give you the background information and technical details to ensure you purchase the car you want. Written by an author with experience of restoring classic Lotuses, the book will give you the knowledge you need to identify and assess any potential purchase.

Synopsis

The Essential Guide to buying the Lotus Europa of your dreams, this book will guide you through all you need to know.

Originally intended to be a cheap and basic Lotus Seven replacement, during its development the Lotus Europa morphed into a miniature supercar, described by Colin Chapman as a “working man’s GT40,” which sat alongside the Elan in the Lotus line-up. Its mid engined configuration gave it exceptional balance, and its handling and roadholding were second to none. Initially produced for export to Europe in late 1966, the Renault-powered car evolved into the Series 2 in 1968 when it was released to the UK and US markets, and, in its final iteration, gained the Lotus’ own Twin Cam engine in 1971. Production ended in 1975 with around 9200 cars completed.

This book has been written to provide the prospective owner with all the information they need to establish if the car is for them, and what to look for when viewing an example. All aspects of the cars are examined, including paperwork, mechanical issues, bodywork and interior with many photos of example cars to assist in the assessment of an individual car, and understand the implications of many of the common problems that a car can exhibit. The author is a Lotus enthusiast, and has been working on and writing about classic Lotuses for a number of years.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1966-1975

Models Covered:

Lotus Europa

S1, S2, Twin cam, Special