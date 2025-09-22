Description
The Lotus Evora (Type 122), introduced in 2008, was the marque’s flagship sports car for over a decade. In this definitive history, Lotus expert Johnny Tipler traces the complete story of the Evora—from its original concept through to the end of production in 2021.
The book explores the Evora’s genesis, context, manufacture, and evolution across all derivative models. Tipler demonstrates the car’s prowess as a grand touring sports car through his international road trips, while in-depth interviews with key Lotus personnel reveal unique insights into the design, development, and marketing programmes. The story concludes with the launch of the Evora’s successor, the Type 131 Emira.
With a long-standing association with Lotus—including his role in the John Player Team Lotus press office during the celebrated JPS era—Tipler brings unmatched authority and passion to the subject. Richly illustrated and meticulously researched, this volume is the definitive reference on the Evora, cementing its legacy as one of Lotus’s modern greats.
Key Features
- Complete history of the Lotus Type 122 Evora (2008–2021)
- Covers concept, design, manufacture, and all model derivatives
- Includes Tipler’s international road trip experiences in the Evora
- First-hand insights from Lotus designers, engineers, and marketers
- Concludes with the launch of the Evora’s successor, the Type 131 Emira
- Written by Lotus expert Johnny Tipler, author of numerous Lotus titles
Additional Information
Book Title:
|
Lotus Evora - Speed and Style
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Johnny Tipler
