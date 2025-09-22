With its debut in 1997, the General Motors LS-series engine arguably became the most popular V-8 engine in the world. It was first offered in Corvettes and then migrated to the entire General Motors lineup (where V-8s were offered), and millions have been manufactured. These engines are compact, powerful, and abundantly available through salvage yards and crate-engine programs. Due to being manufactured for more than 20 years, many versions of the LS-engine platform exist, including more than 30 variants. Many parts are interchangeable, but some are not.

In LS Engine Parts Interchange: 1997–2020, veteran LS-engine authors Joseph Potak and Jefferson Bryant present a wealth of knowledge regarding which parts work well together and which parts do not. Parts that are covered include engine blocks, rotating assemblies, cylinder heads, camshafts and the valvetrain, oiling systems, intake manifolds, electronic engine controls, and more.

Which cam works best for your application? Perhaps you are interested in building a stroker with factory parts. Can you retrofit the free-flowing Gen IV heads onto a Gen III block? This book covers each of these topics. If you would like to extract more horsepower using all factory parts, if you want to plan for a swap, or if you simply want to know more about the entire LS engine family, this book is a vital resource.