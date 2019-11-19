LS Series Engine Manual - Performance Modification Repair Overhaul (Haynes Techbook)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781620923177
UPC:
9781620923177
MPN:
10334
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes Techbook, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!

Specific Information: Get the most out of your LS engine!

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Part Number: 10334
ISBN: 9781620923177
Author:

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Chevrolet Engine Overhaul Manual Chevrolet Engine Overhaul Manual

Chevrolet Engine Overhaul Manual (Techbook Series)

Haynes

MSRP: $66.95
$39.95
By: Robert Maddox . Chevrolet Engine Overhaul Manual covers the following models: 262, 265, 267, 283, 302, 305, 307, 327, 350, 396, 400, 402, 427, & 454 cu in V8 engines. Includes : engine...
The Haynes Welding Manual The Haynes Welding Manual
Add to Cart

The Haynes Welding Manual (Techbook Series)

Haynes

$39.95
By: Jay Storer . The Haynes Welding Manual - This manual covers Basics of Gas, Arc, MIG, TIG and Plasma Welding & Cutting. Includes theory, practical techniques, safety procedures and advice on...
Out of stock
Chrysler Engine Overhaul Manual Chrysler Engine Overhaul Manual

Chrysler Engine Overhaul Manual (Techbook Series)

Haynes

$99.95
By: Mike Forsythe . Covers small-block (LA Series) 273, 318, 340, 360, 361, 383, 400, 413, 426 and 440 cu in V8 engines from 1964 through 1994, and big-block (B and RB) V8 and 3.9L V6 engines from...