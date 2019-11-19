LS Series Engine Manual - Performance Modification Repair Overhaul (Haynes Techbook)

With a Haynes Techbook, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!

Specific Information: Get the most out of your LS engine!

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11

Pages:

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Part Number: 10334

ISBN: 9781620923177

Author: