Magic Moments of Motorsport - Bathurst 1989 - James Hardie 1000 DVD

MMOMS – 1989 Tooheys 1000

Johnson finally goes the distance at Bathurst

THE 1989 Tooheys 1000 at Mount Panorama, Bathurst was one of the most memorable days in the careers of Ford heroes Dick Johnson and John Bowe, who swept to an all-the-way victory in their turbo Shell Ford Sierra.

The win was Johnson’s second Bathurst 1000 win though his first over the full 1000-kilometre distance given his win in 1981 had been achieved in a crash-shortened race.

For the very first time, the full Seven Sport telecast of the ’89 race has been released here as part of the popular Seven Sport’s Magic Moments of Motorsport DVD series.

The 1989 race featured an entry list packed full of local and international talent. A horde of turbocharged Ford Sierras were set to dominate, led by Johnson’s Shell team and joined Peter Brock’s pair of Mobil Sierras, Allan Moffat’s ANZ two-car team, Tony Longhurst’s two B&H cars and Glenn Seton’s duo of PJ Sierras.

The Holden Racing Team made its first appearance at Bathurst with Larry Perkins, Win Percy and Neil Crompton among its driver line-up, while Jim Richards and Mark Skaife spearheaded the Nissan assault on ‘The Great Race’.

A total of 55 cars lined up for the 1989 Tooheys 1000 and included on this release is the full race day telecast including the pre-race festivities, highlights of the Tooheys Top 10 Shootout, the Sunday morning warm-up session and then the ‘main course’, the 161-lap Mountain classic.

This release also includes a range of unseen vision too. We have included on this DVD the race action that unfolded while television viewers of the day were busy watching commercials!

Commentary for the 1989 Bathurst race includes the familiar voices of Mike Raymond, Neil Crompton, Garry Wilkinson and English expert Richard Hay.

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a brilliant era of racing at Bathurst.

Cat No BHE7885

Duration: Approximately 8 Hours 38 Minutes