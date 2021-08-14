Magneto Issue 7 Autumn 2020 - Lotus

Description

Lotus, a history of innovation. Lotus has been refining car design for more than 70 years. We explore Colin Chapman's dream including Lotus Eleven, 25. 79, and how that is being continued with the Evija.

Stout Scarab, ahead of its time. With aerodynamic styling the world wasn't ready for, the first-ever minivan was a streamlined curiosity.

Tyrell P34 - the joy of 6. Recreating the iconic six-wheeled F1 car was no easy task but ultimately successful. Here's the story.

Lamborghini Jarama; the favourite son. Ferruccio lamborghini's chosen model has been disgracefully overlooked - until now.

Richard Attwood on winning the 1970 Le Mans. 50 years ago Porsche took its first overall win in the 24 hours in the fast but dangerous 917.

Ferrari Barchetta, by Karl Ludvigsen. Enzo and Carrozzeria Touring's radical 'little boat' that changed sports car styling history.

Top 50 moments that defined Formula 1
Winners. losers, smashes. crashes, successes, tragedies...the top dramas from 70 years of F1 racing.

Top 50 Moments
Plus much more!

