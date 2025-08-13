Description
Inside Magneto magazine issue 26
Cover theme: 75 Years of Formula 1
Alfa Romeo 158
F1 at 75: Maurice Hamilton Reminisces
Ferrari F50 GT
1955: Stirling’s Breakthrough Year
Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 components
Max Mosley
Bernie Ecclestone Profile
Lanzante Porsche 930 TAG Turbo
Top 50 F1 Drivers
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Book Title:
|
Magneto Magazine Issue 26 Summer 2025
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2025
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186
|
Pages:
|
210