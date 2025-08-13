Magneto Magazine

Magneto Magazine Issue 26 Summer 2025

Description

Inside Magneto magazine issue 26

Cover theme: 75 Years of Formula 1

Alfa Romeo 158

F1 at 75: Maurice Hamilton Reminisces

Ferrari F50 GT

1955: Stirling’s Breakthrough Year

Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 components

Max Mosley

Bernie Ecclestone Profile

Lanzante Porsche 930 TAG Turbo

Top 50 F1 Drivers

