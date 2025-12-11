Description
Inside Magneto magazine issue 28
- Cover story: 100 years of the Nürburgring
- The Baillon barnfind Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder
- Graham Hill’s wackiest racers
- Italdesign Aztec concept
- The de Rothschilds’ Hispano-Suiza K6 and J12
- A tribute to designer Ercole Spada
- Top 50 Homologation Specials
- Porsche 914 and 914/6 market guide
And much, much more!
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Book Title:
|
Magneto Magazine Issue 28 Winter 2025
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2025
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186
|
Pages:
|
210