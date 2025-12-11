Magneto Magazine

Magneto Magazine Issue 28 Winter 2025

Description

Inside Magneto magazine issue 28

- Cover story: 100 years of the Nürburgring

- The Baillon barnfind Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder

- Graham Hill’s wackiest racers

- Italdesign Aztec concept

- The de Rothschilds’ Hispano-Suiza K6 and J12

- A tribute to designer Ercole Spada

- Top 50 Homologation Specials

- Porsche 914 and 914/6 market guide

And much, much more!

