Mazda MX-5 - The Complete Story

At well over 1.2 million cars and counting, the Mazda MX-5 holds the Guinness World Record as the bestselling two-seater sports car ever produced.

With a compelling mixture of timeless good looks, simple mechanicals, legendary reliability and Mazda’s commitment to developing and honing an idea first conceived back in the 1970s, the MX-5 not only single-handedly revived the ailing sports car segment on its debut, but is one of few cars still flying the flag today.

The motoring landscape has changed dramatically since its conception, but one thing is certain: you can still rely on an MX-5 for a good time. This fully revised edition of Mazda MX-5 charts the MX-5’s story from the first seeds of its conception right up to the concept cars and special editions of the modern day, covering:

• Design, development and production over more than three decades and four generations.

• The engine and drivetrain technology that gave the MX-5 its sharp handling and performance.

• Stories of the engineers and designers behind the MX-5’s successes, showing how simple, intelligent engineering ensured such a bespoke product was able to compete in a world obsessed by volume and margins.

• The MX-5’s extensive racing story.

• A detailed buyer’s guide for all four generations, compiled with the help of specialists, as well as details of the myriad special editions sold globally.

• Detailed specifications for all major models.

llustrated in full colour, Mazda MX-5 is a concise, detailed guide to this groundbreaking and innovative sports car.