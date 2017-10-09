Men And Motors Of 'The Austin'

Author: Barney Sharratt, Hardbound, 272 Pages, ISBN: 9781859606711, 2002 Reprint***VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Since 1905, Herbert Austin's Longbridge car factory, known locally as "The Austin" has provided a livelihood for thousands of families in the West Midlands. This is the story of the vehicles produced there, and the factory itself , in the words of those intimately involved in the styling , design, testing and building of cars. It provides historic detail, human experience and social history, and aims to be of great interest to motoring enthusiasts as well as those who have worked at Longbridge under the various ownerships, including BMC, British Leyland, Austin-Rover, BMW and Phoenix.