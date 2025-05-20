Mercedes and Benz Racing 1900-1955 An Appreciation

An appreciation of over half a century of incredible racing performances

Mercedes and Benz Racing 1900-1955 is an appreciation of the incredible racing performances that occured between 1900 and 1955, when Daimler-Benz withdrew from Grand Prix and Sports car racing. This is a highly illustrated chronicle of the first 55 years of trials, tribulations, victories, setbacks, and the external influences that impacted on the Mercedes-Benz racing department.

From Daimler and Benz, to the birth of the Mercedes marque, and then, racing in all its forms from 1900 up to 1955, when Daimler-Benz withdrew from Grand Prix and Sports car racing.

The story covers racing in Europe, the USA, long distance races and races of endurance – such at the Mille Miglia, Targa Florio and, of course the, Carrera Pan Americana – and takes in Grands Prix, Hill climbs, Land speed records, and even US wooden board racing.

Great characters appear throughout: Emil Jellinek, Ferdinand Porsche, Camille Jenatzy, Christian Lautenschlager, Otto Salzer, Ralph de Palma, Barney Oldfield, Alfred Neubauer, Manfred von Brauchitsch, Rudolf Caracciola, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, Juan Fango, Stirling Moss … just a few of the names that feature across Mercedes-Benz' long racing history.

Featuring prominently, of course, are the mighty cars themselves, such as the Gordon Bennett racers, Blitzen Benz, the 1914 Supercharged Mercedes … plus W25, W125, W154, W196, and 300SL – mixed with those recognisable ones that it would be churlish to leave out! The more than 1200+ evocative period images, many of which have never been published, feature sources including the Porsche and Audi archives, with some outstanding images supporting the narrative, and the many dramatic photographs retrieved from the depths of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archives.

Beautifully presented and easy to read

This is a fact and photo packed book designed to be picked up and read at any point in the story – whenever and wherever you wish. Explore and gain an understanding of any period in this racing history without the encumbrance of excessive technical detail, and allow the racing stories to develop and unfold … marvel at the struggles, successes – and huge technological advances – of a some incredible and historic racing cars.

A wonderful appreciation of the first era of racing life of what became one of the most impressive racing teams of all time, and a superb addition to any automotive enthusiast's library.