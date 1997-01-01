Mercedes-Benz 190 – All 190 models (W201 series) 1982 to 1993 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

Looking for Mercedes’ legendary build quality in a car you can use every day? The 190 (W201) range offers a unique blend of timeless styling and advanced engineering. But buying any car of this age demands care: follow the helpful guidance in this book to assess a promising car like a professional, and find the right car at the right price!

The 190 (W 201) was a landmark car for Mercedes-Benz: the predecessor to today’s C-Class models, it was the company’s first compact saloon (sedan) and combined advanced engineering with a new direction in body styling, later followed by the W124 and R129 series. Engines available included robust petrol and diesel ‘fours’, as well as a silky ‘straight-six’. The sporting 190 E 2.3-16 and 2.5-16 models, initially developed with Cosworth, took Mercedes to new levels of performance. Altogether, nearly 1.9 million cars were produced, and today the 190 is an increasingly sought-after modern classic.

This guide will help you learn about the differences between models, and what to look for when buying. What are the true running costs, and what issues – with the mechanicals, body or interior – should you be wary of? Is a restoration worth considering?

This handy guide will take you step-by-step through the process of finding and evaluating a good 190 and making a successful purchase. Essential data and information about clubs and specialists will help you look after and enjoy your 190.

