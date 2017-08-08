Mercedes-Benz C-Class Diesel 2007 - 2014 Workshop Manual

Description
What's covered:
C-Class (W204 Series) C200 CDI, C220 CDI & C250 CDI Saloon (from June 2007) & Estate (from March 2008) with 2.1 litre (2143cc/2148cc) turbo-diesel engines
Diesel:
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon 2007 - 2014
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate 2008 - 2014
Exclusions:
Does NOT cover petrol models, C320/C350 CDI with 3.0 litre diesel engine,four-wheel-drive (‘4Matic’ transmission) or Coupe.
Does NOT cover new C-Class range (W205 Series) introduced February 2014
Part number: 6389
ISBN-10: 178521389X
ISBN-13: 9781785213892
Language: English
# of pages: 384
Publication date: Tuesday, 8 August, 2017
UPC: 699414012619
Dimensions: 270x210
Key features:
- All colour step-by-step guides for over 200 jobs with 700+ photos
- Image zoom feature for close-up view of jobs
- Brand-new “how to” video tutorials covering key repair tasks
- Print complete sections to take with you into the workshop
- Troubleshooting section – quickly find the cause of a problem
- Colour wiring diagrams help track problems quickly and easily
- Easy search feature – find your job fast
- Dictionary of automotive terms
- Quick links to popular DIY tasks and other jobs linked to your task
- Conversion calculator – imperial and metric units