Mercedes-Benz Part one: The Road Cars - An Auto Review book by Rod Ward (Auto Review No.143)

Description
The two pioneers never met, but their companies are described in these pages, as well as the story of Daimler-Benz, set up in 1926 by the merger of the two firms. Over the next decades the Mercedes-Benz marque grew in strength and presence, due to dogged determination to stick to what they knew best; producing high-quality motor vehicles of all kinds. Mercedes-Benz trucks, vans, buses, fire appliances and cross-country vehicles will be described in Auto Review 146, including V-Class, X-Class and G-Class. Unimogs and MB-Tracs will be described in Auto Review 149. Success in competitive events helped to support the brand’s visibility and popularity for most of its existence, and the story of Mercedes-Benz in competition will be told in Auto Review 156. In this publication we describe Mercedes-Benz road cars, plus those made by Benz and DMG, as well as mentioning Maybach, both the man and the car marque.