Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Vans July 2009 to May 2018 Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Diesel, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Van July ’09 to May ’18 (09 to 18 reg) (W906 / 2nd generation), Medium and long wheelbase configurations with 2.1 litre (2143cc) 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine (OM651)

Exclusions:

Does NOT cover pre-July ’09 models with 2148cc (OM646) engines, 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine or models with petrol engines , Does NOT cover automatic transmission, 4WD versions, specialist body conversions, or new W907 / ‘3rd generation’ range introduced June 2018

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

Pages: 368

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Part Number: 6453

ISBN: 9781785214530

