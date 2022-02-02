Mercedes-Benz W124 Series - 1984-1997 (Brian Long)

Researched and written with the full co-operation of the factory, here in definitive detail is the story of the Mercedes-Benz W124-based range - a series of models that included saloons, estates, coupés, convertibles, lwb cars, and special chassis units that enabled coachbuilders to work their art. Building on the W123 formula that had created a best-seller, the 124-series models were an immediate success. They went through two major face-lifts before the last of the breed was killed off in 1997, and remain as popular as ever as a modern classic for enthusiasts.