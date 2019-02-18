Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class 1979 - 1991 (Nik Greene)

Description
- ISBN: 9781785005411
- PUBLISHED: 18/02/2019
- PAGES: 224
- BINDING: Hardback
- SIZE: 260x215 mm
- INSIDE: 314 colour photographs
The Mercedes 126 S-Class of 1979-1991 remains the most successful premium saloon in the company's history and is considered by many to be one of the best cars in the world. "You don't simply decide to buy an S-Class: it comes to you when fate has ordained that your life should take that course. The door closes with a reassuring clunk - and you have arrived." said the sales brochure of the first real Sonderklasse, the W116. With over 300 colour photos and production histories and specifications for both Generation One and Two models, this is an essential resource for anyone with an interest in this timeless car. The book covers:
- An overview of the key personalities who drove the development of this model
- The initial 116 Sonderklasse and its subsequent evolution
- The history and personality of each model
- Detailed analysis of the different engines - both petrol and diesel.
- Technical specifications for each of the Generation One and Two models, plus their sales history