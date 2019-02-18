Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class 1979 - 1991 (Nik Greene)

ISBN: 9781785005411

PUBLISHED: 18/02/2019

PAGES: 224

BINDING: Hardback

SIZE: 260x215 mm

INSIDE: 314 colour photographs

The Mercedes 126 S-Class of 1979-1991 remains the most successful premium saloon in the company's history and is considered by many to be one of the best cars in the world. "You don't simply decide to buy an S-Class: it comes to you when fate has ordained that your life should take that course. The door closes with a reassuring clunk - and you have arrived." said the sales brochure of the first real Sonderklasse, the W116. With over 300 colour photos and production histories and specifications for both Generation One and Two models, this is an essential resource for anyone with an interest in this timeless car. The book covers: