Mercedes Sport (Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehrbrink Hardcover Edition)

100 years ago in June 1906, the first ever grand prix took place at Le Mans. Among the competitors, it is impossible to overlook the name of Daimler. Even before then, and more so since, Mercedes and Benz, who came together as a single concern in 1926, have shaped the face of motor sport like no other marque — and sport has shaped the marque in equal measure.

The men who create the sports and racing cars that bear the Mercedes star, or who put them through the ultimate test on the track, are but fleeting figures of history, though they, too, are duly celebrated within these pages. Yet the cars themselves remain with us, and new masterpieces are being ceated all the time. They are the true stars of this book, witnesses to the thrilling story of an ongoing quest for the superlative.