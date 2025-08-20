MG Cars 1930 to 2006 - A Pictorial History

A comprehensive pictorial history of all MG cars that were produced from 1930 up to those in production in 2006 when the Rover group collapsed.

This is the 'go-to' reference book if you want to compare your Magnettes, MGAs, Midgets or Maestros!

Providing a nostalgic trip down memory lane for any post-war car enthusiast, the text is generously illustrated with original line drawings, and black & white plus colour period photos. All models are covered including sports derivatives, limited editions, vans, estates and coupes, with a section on motorsport achievements and TV and movie appearances. Contemporary factory advertising slogans are featured throughout. Complementing the historical content, technical specifications, ongoing production changes and build figures are also included for completeness.

Trevor Alder has been driving classic cars for many years and has written and compiled several publications researched from his massive self-indexed magazine archive, including several other titles in Veloce's highly successful A Pictorial History series. A bookshelf-must for anyone interested in a slice of Britain's sporting motoring heritage.