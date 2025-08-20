Veloce Publishing

MG Cars 1930 to 2006 - A Pictorial History

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781836440048
UPC:
9781836440048
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

A comprehensive pictorial history of all MG cars that were produced from 1930 up to those in production in 2006 when the Rover group collapsed.

This is the 'go-to' reference book if you want to compare your Magnettes, MGAs, Midgets or Maestros!

Providing a nostalgic trip down memory lane for any post-war car enthusiast, the text is generously illustrated with original line drawings, and black & white plus colour period photos. All models are covered including sports derivatives, limited editions, vans, estates and coupes, with a section on motorsport achievements and TV and movie appearances. Contemporary factory advertising slogans are featured throughout. Complementing the historical content, technical specifications, ongoing production changes and build figures are also included for completeness.

Trevor Alder has been driving classic cars for many years and has written and compiled several publications researched from his massive self-indexed magazine archive, including several other titles in Veloce's highly successful A Pictorial History series. A bookshelf-must for anyone interested in a slice of Britain's sporting motoring heritage.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
MG Cars 1930 to 2006 - A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
112
Author:
Trevor Alder
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)
Add to Cart

Volvo Cars - 1945-1995 (A Pictorial History)

Veloce Publishing

$55.00
Each Volvo model (1945-1995) has been painstakingly researched detailing body derivatives, production changes, technical information and hundreds of photos and diagrams, plus how the ever-changing...
Out of stock
Vauxhall Cars - 1945 to 1995 (A Pictorial History)

Vauxhall Cars - 1945 to 1995 (A Pictorial History)

Veloce Publishing

$39.95
A comprehensive pictorial history of all Vauxhall cars produced from 1945 up to and including models in production in 1995. This really is the ‘go-to’ publication if you need to compare your Vivas,...
Out of stock
BMW Cars 1945 to 2013 - A Pictorial History

BMW Cars 1945 to 2013 - A Pictorial History

Veloce Publishing

$50.00
A comprehensive pictorial history of BMW cars covering the post-war models right through to 2013 when electric and hybrid models started to make an appearance. The detailed text covers all model...
Out of stock
Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History

Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History

Veloce Publishing

$29.95
Author: David Rowe, Softbound, 80 Pages, ISBN:9781787110786, First published in July, 2017  Wolseley cars are easily recognised by their illuminated radiator badges and unique front grilles,...