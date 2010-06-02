MGB 1962 to 1980 (classic reprint)

Description
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: Roadster and GT Coupe., Special edition with colour photographs and wiring diagrams., Petrol: 1.8 litre (1798cc).
Does NOT cover MGB GT V8.
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, June 2, 2010
Part Number: 4894
ISBN: 9781844258949
Anniversary Edition - Some colour content with Hard Cover
Limited Edition
