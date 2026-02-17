Amberley Books

Mini 1959-2000

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398124714
UPC:
9781398124714
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24hrs from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

When it was launched in 1959, the Mini stunned the world with its ingenious compact design.

In this book, Mini expert and fan Peter Barker gives the full account of the classic Mini through the decades, from the 1950s to the millennium. Drawing on interviews with the original designers and engineers, he provides the inside story of how the Mini was developed. From the 1960s when the Mini became a cultural icon, boosted by its starring role in the film The Italian Job, through the sensible 70s, when the Mk 3 was launched as well as the Mini Clubman and 1275 GT, to the 80s and 90s, with the launch of the Mk 4, when the Mini was still a cool choice as well as an economic one. After the millennium, the classic Mini’s spirit would live on in the all-new BMW MINI.

Featuring unique contemporary material and accompanied by both archive photography and images from the author’s own forty-year collection, this book is an essential and fitting tribute to one of Britain’s most famous and best-loved cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Mini 1959-2000
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2026
Pages:
96
Author:
Peter Barker
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Mini 1959 - 1969 Workshop Manual Mini 1959 - 1969 Workshop Manual

Mini 1959 - 1969 Workshop Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Haynes . Mini 1959 - 1969 Repair Manual covers: Saloon Mk I & II, Countryman/Traveller Mk I & II, Van and Pick-up Mk I & II, Cooper and Cooper S Mk I & II, Riley Elf Mk I, II...
Mini Gold Portfolio 1959 - 1969 Mini Gold Portfolio 1959 - 1969
Add to Cart

Mini Gold Portfolio 1959 - 1969

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . Road Tests, Specifications, Spotters Guide, Mini Minor, Austin Seven, Traveller, Van, Countryman, Wolseley Hornet, Riley Elf, Cooper, S, 850, 998, 1071, 1275, Auto   ...
Mini Cooper - 1961-2000 (Peter Barker) Mini Cooper - 1961-2000 (Peter Barker) (9781398103405)
Add to Cart

Mini Cooper - 1961-2000 (Peter Barker)

Amberley Books

$45.00
From its launch on 20 September 1961 the Mini Cooper caused a sensation. The world’s first sports saloon, the diminutive Cooper combined the glamour and racing heritage of 1959 and 1960 Formula 1...