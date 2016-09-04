Mitsubishi Lancer CE, CG, CH Petrol 1996 - 2007 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Mitsubishi Lancer Petrol 2.4L
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes!
Each Manual includes:
-Clear and easy to follow page layout
-Full procedures written from hands-on experience
-Easy-to-follow photos
-Fault finding information
-How to make special tools
-Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
Petrol:
Mitsubishi Lancer 1996-2007
Table of contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Engine
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems
Chapter 7A: Manual transaxle
Chapter 7B: Automatic transaxle
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system, Wiring Diagrams