Modern American Muscle (Patrick Paternie, Dan Lyons 2001)

Description

Get an in-depth look at the rebirth of the American muscle car with "Modern American Muscle," a captivating paperback from Motorbooks International. Written by Patrick Paternie and Dan Lyons, this 2001 publication is a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors. The book examines the high-performance vehicles that redefined the genre, including iconic models like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette C5, Camaro SS, Plymouth Prowler, and Dodge Viper. Featuring all-new color photography, detailed design and production histories, and driving impressions, this volume celebrates a new era of power and performance. Perfect for anyone passionate about modern automotive history

Additional Information

Book Title:
Modern American Muscle
Author:
Patrick Paternie, Dan Lyons
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2001
Pages:
95
