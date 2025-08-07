Modern American Muscle (Patrick Paternie, Dan Lyons 2001)

Description
American Cars of the 1950s (Robert Genat, 2007) - 2nd hand book in very good condition.
Get an in-depth look at the rebirth of the American muscle car with "Modern American Muscle," a captivating paperback from Motorbooks International. Written by Patrick Paternie and Dan Lyons, this 2001 publication is a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors. The book examines the high-performance vehicles that redefined the genre, including iconic models like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette C5, Camaro SS, Plymouth Prowler, and Dodge Viper. Featuring all-new color photography, detailed design and production histories, and driving impressions, this volume celebrates a new era of power and performance. Perfect for anyone passionate about modern automotive history
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
4000
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186
|
Book Title:
|
Modern American Muscle
|
Author:
|
Patrick Paternie, Dan Lyons
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2001
|
Pages:
|
95