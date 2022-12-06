Delius Klasing

Monaco Motor Racing - Edward Quinn. Motorsport 1950 - 1965

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783667125095
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$330.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

- Formula 1 of the 1950s and '60s: images from a legendary era of motorsport
- Driver portraits, racing action and historic Formula 1 cars from Ferrari, Porsche, Alfa Romeo and Jaguar
- 180 photographs from Edward Quinn's archive, some of which have never been published before
- Insights into post-war Monaco: lifestyle, glamour and celebrities
- Limited to just 350 copies, with an enclosed photo print
 
The Monaco Grand Prix is considered one of the most demanding races in Formula 1. Constant gear changes and the slowest corner in the world championship have always demanded everything from the racing drivers.
 
Edward Quinn captured the most famous car race in the world from 1950 to 1965 in numerous photos. In his recordings, the well-known Formula 1 track is presented with almost no crash barriers and run-off zones, without advertising posters and sponsor logos.
 
Many of his pictures are now combined for the first time in a large-format illustrated book. Accompanied by short descriptions and background information, they give a fascinating insight into the motorsport history of that time.
 
Text in English and German.
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Monaco Motor Racing - Edward Quinn. Motorsport 1950 - 1965
Language:
English, German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
208
Author:
Wolfgang Frei
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

1950s Motorsport in Colour 1950s Motorsport in Colour
Add to Cart

1950s Motorsport in Colour

Veloce Publishing

$170.00
By: Martyn Wainwright . 2nd hand book in excellent like new condition A superb collection of over 200 full colour images from 1950s motor racing and hill climb events, including Goodwood, Dundrod,...
1950s Motorsport In Colour (paperback 2017) (9781787112490)
Add to Cart

1950s Motorsport In Colour (paperback 2017)

Veloce Publishing

$46.95
Author: Martyn Wainwright, ISBN: 9781787112490, Paperback, Published in 2017, 160 pages A unique collection of original colour photographs of Grand Prix and sports cars, taken between 1954 and 1959...