MOPAR Muscle - Barracuda, Dart & Valiant 1960 - 1980

Author: Marc Cranswick, Published in 2018, Hardcover

Features

• Written with assistance from Mopar legends Don Garlits, Buddy Martin and Mr Norm

• The first book to cover the Chrysler F bodied cars (Dodge Aspen & Plymouth Volare

• Over 250 previously unseen pictures

• New Mopar artwork

• Examines Chrysler Corp business from 1950s to present

• The only current book covering Valiant & A body Barracuda

• The only book cover Mopar Missiles & Dodge Hemi Colt

• The first book to feature the A body Demon and LC Demon together

• Examines Chrysler Corp’s engineering and styling innovations

• Cover the 21st Century comeback of Mopar Muscle!

Description

Chrysler Corp’s classic rear-drive slant six and V8 compacts of the ’60s and ’70s. From economy cars to muscle cars, from the street to the strip. The Mopar marvels that challenged rivals and inspired a generation.

Synopsis

At the dawn of the 1960s, Chrysler Corp introduced a new kind of sophisticated family car called the Valiant. The Plymouth Valiant, and its cousin the Dodge Dart, travelled Detroit’s path from economy car to high-performance machine in style. Snazzier still, were the subsequent Plymouth Barracuda and Dodge Challenger relations that took on all comers in the pony and muscle car wars.

By the mid ’70s a change of pace saw Dodge Aspen and Plymouth Volaré meet the blend of economy, sports and luxury that buyers wanted. All through the years, and underpinning all models, was Chrysler Corp’s engineering excellence. Such excellence was apparent on racetracks and drag strips across the country, so too were the exploits of racing heroes that became Mopar legends. Through hard times and corporate change, Chrysler returned with the modern Hemi V8 motorvated 300s, Chargers and Challengers. The Demon still lives at Highland Park.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1960-1980



Models Covered:

A, E & F bodied cars:

Plymouth Barracuda 1964-74

Dodge Challenger 1970-74

Dodge Aspen 1976-80

Plymouth Volare 1976-80

Dodge Dart 1960-76

Plymouth Valiant 1960-76



Models Not Covered:

Intermediate B body or full size C body