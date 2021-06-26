Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787115583
UPC:
9781787115583
MPN:
9781787115583
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
  • Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787115583)
$29.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787115-58-3, 9781787115583

By Phil Benfield

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 97 pictures


Want the Morgan experience, but afraid you’ll buy a lemon? Well, having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Phil Benfield’s years of Morgan experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Morgan Plus 4 at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Morgan community, to whether this classic car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Morgan Plus 4 of your dreams.

  • Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of professional experience
  • Where and how to buy a Morgan Plus 4
  • The facts you need to decide if a Plus 4 is for you
  • Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly
  • Comprehensive inspection guide
  • Whether to restore or not
  • Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation
  • Market and value data
  • Expert advice on buying at auction
  • Details of club backup and support organisations
View AllClose

Related Products