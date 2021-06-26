Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 978-1-787115-58-3, 9781787115583

By Phil Benfield

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 97 pictures



Want the Morgan experience, but afraid you’ll buy a lemon? Well, having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Phil Benfield’s years of Morgan experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Morgan Plus 4 at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Morgan community, to whether this classic car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Morgan Plus 4 of your dreams.