Morgan Plus 4 All models 1985 - 2019 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Description
Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 978-1-787115-58-3, 9781787115583
By Phil Benfield
Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 97 pictures
Want the Morgan experience, but afraid you’ll buy a lemon? Well, having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Phil Benfield’s years of Morgan experience, learn how to spot a bad example quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Morgan Plus 4 at the right price!
Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Morgan community, to whether this classic car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Morgan Plus 4 of your dreams.
- Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of professional experience
- Where and how to buy a Morgan Plus 4
- The facts you need to decide if a Plus 4 is for you
- Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly
- Comprehensive inspection guide
- Whether to restore or not
- Advice on checking paperwork and dealing with documentation
- Market and value data
- Expert advice on buying at auction
- Details of club backup and support organisations